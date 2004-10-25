This is why.

One more thing, the lefties are tryin to shift the story to "Kerry meant he met with the Security Council's permanent members." No. He didn't. I'll confirm that. Well, he met with France.

There are only second hand reports that he met with the British ambassador, who is now in Iraq and can't be reached. I'm confident the Russians will deny it. I'm pretty sure the Chinese will deny it. He did not meet with the US representative.

So, if France is the Security Council, then I guess he met with the Security Council. But, if France is your character witness, you're f****d.