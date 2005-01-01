A lot of libertarians (I always have to make sure I haven't just written librarians) are Ayn Rand fans. I never could get into Ayn. Anyway, the Rand branch of libertarians are chronically in danger of giving the rest a bad name:

As the death toll mounts in the areas hit by Sunday's tsunami in southern Asia, private organizations and individuals are scrambling to send out money and goods to help the victims. Such help may be entirely proper, especially considering that most of those affected by this tragedy are suffering through no fault of their own.

The United States government, however, should not give any money to help the tsunami victims. Why? Because the money is not the government's to give.