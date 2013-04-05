Jeremy Irons is making headlines for his hesitancy on gay marriage and whether it might lead to incestuous marital relationships if only to avoid estate taxes. Irons says, Could a father not marry his son? â€¦ Itâ€™s not incest between men. Incest is there to protect us from inbreeding, but men donâ€™t breedâ€¦ If that were so, then if I wanted to pass on my | Read More »