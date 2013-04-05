Why Not Incest?
Jeremy Irons is making headlines for his hesitancy on gay marriage and whether it might lead to incestuous marital relationships if only to avoid estate taxes. Irons says, Could a father not marry his son? â€¦ Itâ€™s not incest between men. Inces
Jeremy Irons is making headlines for his hesitancy on gay marriage and whether it might lead to incestuous marital relationships if only to avoid estate taxes. Irons says, Could a father not marry his son? â€¦ Itâ€™s not incest between men. Incest is there to protect us from inbreeding, but men donâ€™t breedâ€¦ If that were so, then if I wanted to pass on my | Read More »