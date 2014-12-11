Dems not expected to support the "rule," the procedural vote which MUST pass to get to #Cromnibus spending bill. GOP may have to go it alone — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 11, 2014

If Republicans who oppose the actual CRomnibus vote in favor of the rule, it will make it to the floor and Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

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If a Republican opposes the continuing resolution, s/he must oppose the rule.

Call your congressman and tell him to oppose the rule on the CRomnibus. Use our call center to make it easy.

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