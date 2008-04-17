We have well documented Barack Obama's Marxist underpinnings. His wife, his preacher, his mother, his father, his childhood mentor, and his neighbor Bill Ayers all have underlying beliefs in marxism. They share a disdain for capitalism, capital, and job providers. They are all swept up in the call for social change. And Obama has been right there with them.

We get glimpses every once in a while -- Obama rails against corporate special interests and denies taking money from them, while using them to raise his money and while actually getting money from them. Obama expresses his distain for religion as a crutch for humanity, echoing Marx's view that religion is an opiate for the masses. Obama decries the unfairness of the rich while expressing his connection to the proletariat, despite not being one of them.

There is a growing sense though, both among some Clinton supporters and those of us on the right, that we're at a tipping point and it is a point that requires the press to dig a bit deeper.

Obama's ties to terrorist Bill Ayers and his terrorist wife are often played down by the Obama campaign, but they are only disputed by Obama's chief strategist. In fact, Obama's present successful political career was started in Bill Ayers's living room.

â€œI can remember being one of a small group of people who came to Bill Ayersâ€™ house to learn that Alice Palmer was stepping down from the senate and running for Congress,â€ said Dr. Quentin Young, a prominent Chicago physician and advocate for single-payer health care, of the informal gathering at the home of Ayers and his wife, Dohrn. â€œ[Palmer] identified [Obama] as her successor.â€

Then, of course, we have his dealings with Tony Rezko and Saddam loyalist Nadhmi Auchi, with whom Obama tries to play down his relationship. Nonetheless, Obama appears to have yet again lied to cover up his toasting of Nadhmi.

Equally disturbing is Obama's willingness to take money from Code Pink activists, that particularly repugnant group that harasses our military, assaults our elected officials, and accuses our heros of being war criminals. Obama has no problem with their money or their support. In fact, his rhetoric frequently appeals to this group and its supporters because it is so anti-American military, or rather anti-imperalist.

Maybe all these things combined send signals to those who live in that world. The signals are seemingly so strong that Obama has a terrorist fan club of sorts. We should review the members.

We have someone with alleged PLO links, Rashid Khalidi, holding a fundraiser for Obama.

Then there is this author of the site Electric Intifada who characterized the old Obama:

Over the years since I first saw Obama speak I met him about half a dozen times, often at Palestinian and Arab-American community events in Chicago including a May 1998 community fundraiser at which Edward Said was the keynote speaker. In 2000, when Obama unsuccessfully ran for Congress I heard him speak at a campaign fundraiser hosted by a University of Chicago professor. On that occasion and others Obama was forthright in his criticism of US policy and his call for an even-handed approach to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Naturally he supports the present Obama too. In fact, he believes Obama is

very in tune with [Reverend Wright's] views on Israel. He even quotes Obama's remarks to a group of Jewish leaders in Cleveland to comfort his fellow anti-Semites that "Obama implicitly admitted that Wright's views were rooted in opposition to Israel's deep ties to apartheid South Africa, and thus entirely reasonable."

Arch-communist Daniel Ortega is enthralled by the rise of Obama.

In statements broadcast on Sandinista Radio La Primerisima, Ortega said he has "faith in God and in the North American people, and above all in the youth, that the moment of great change in the U.S. will come and it will act differently, with justice and equality toward all nations."

The terrorist group Hamas, despite Obama batting his eyelids at them and denouncing Jimmy Carter's embrace of them, are on board the Obama Nation bandwagon. "We hope he will (win) the election," Ahmed Yusuf said.

We also have the curious affair between Obama and communist terrorist group FARC. It's not exactly clear if FARC associates got time with Obama, but we know documents seized from FARC show FARC believes Obama will win the election, which will be good for FARC and Venezuela and bad for American ally Columbia â€” an ally the Democrats and labor unions are already working very hard to undermine because of Columbia's aggressive posture against communist infiltration into the Columbian labor movement.

If that's not enough, Fidel Castro loves Barack Obama and this Obama and Clinton should team up.

Let's also not forget Barack Obama's aggressive willingness to preemptively kowtow to the Chinese regime over the Olympics. "It's very hard to tell your banker that he's wrong," Obama said.

And we should remember that Jimmy Carter, who never met a foe of America without embracing them as a kindred soul, also likes Obama and is even now considering an endorsement of Obama.

At some point we should be concerned that so many enemies of this country, enemies who are proud to be enemies of this country, and enemies of liberty are supporting a man like Barack Obama.

Why do they support him? What do they see in Barack Obama? All I can think of is they see an inexperienced politician who has already been raised in their marxist world view who has already signaled his intentions to surrender America abroad and defeat individualistic American independence at home. That would be the only way to rid this nation of what Obama's wife views as its "mean spirited" nature.

But are we ready to elect a man our enemies see as a man with a strong propensity to actively *strive* to take us out of first place?

Why does this rogue's gallery of terrorists, communists, and other American enemies support Obama?