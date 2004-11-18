This paragraph by David Epso is telling:

Sen. Arlen Specter, a Republican moderate seeking a key chairmanship in a party of conservatives, is drafting a written commitment of quick hearings and votes on President Bush's judicial nominees regardless of their views on abortion, Republican sources said Thursday.

Has David Epso ever met a liberal? Arlen Specter is a liberal. He is no moderate. Until liberals and the MSM recognize who the liberals are, they probably will not progress into their progressive future.

HINT: If you are in the MSM and inclined to call someone a moderate, you should probably use the word liberal. If the person calls himself "progressive," you should probably refer to him as a lefty.