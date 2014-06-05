Ronald Reagan refused to negotiate with terrorists. Heck, most American Presidents have refused to negotiate with terrorists. Maybe the President needs to watch “The Wind and the Lion“.

In any event, the Taliban feels emboldened to engage in more high profile kidnappings now. Yes, they’ve talked to Time.

A Taliban commander close to the negotiations over the release of U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl told TIME Thursday that the deal made to secure Bergdahlâ€™s release has made it more appealing for fighters to capture American soldiers and other high-value targets.

â€œItâ€™s better to kidnap one person like Bergdahl than kidnapping hundreds of useless people,â€ the commander said, speaking by telephone on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media. â€œIt has encouraged our people. Now everybody will work hard to capture such an important bird.â€