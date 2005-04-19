Because they just might be wrong.

German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, the strict defender of Catholic orthodoxy for the past 23 years, was elected Pope on Tuesday despite a widespreadassumption he was too old and divisive to win election.

I'm not Catholic, but I see this as being a great victory for conservative church orthodoxy. Ratzinger's homily yesterday, widely ridiculed by the media, was on point: we are in danger of becoming a world taken over by the dictatorship of moral relativity.