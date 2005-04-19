Why You Shouldn't Listen To Pundits
Because they just might be wrong.
German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, the strict defender of Catholic orthodoxy for the past 23 years, was elected Pope on Tuesday despite a widespreadassumption he was too old and divisive to win election.
I'm not Catholic, but I see this as being a great victory for conservative church orthodoxy. Ratzinger's homily yesterday, widely ridiculed by the media, was on point: we are in danger of becoming a world taken over by the dictatorship of moral relativity.