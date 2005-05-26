I certainly disagree that Wicca is anything more than a crap religion, but it troubles me greatly that a judge would prohibit two self-described Wiccans from teaching their son about Wicca.

An Indianapolis father is appealing a Marion County judge's unusual order that prohibits him and his ex-wife from exposing their child to "non-mainstream religious beliefs and rituals."The parents practice Wicca, a contemporary pagan religion that emphasizes a balance in nature and reverence for the earth.Cale J. Bradford, chief judge of the Marion Superior Court, kept the unusual provision in the couple's divorce decree last year over their fierce objections, court records show. The order does not define a mainstream religion.

True, the boy will probably be screwed up for life. True, the parents are probably hippie leftovers who should be flogged for lunacy. But, a court system should not prohibit a parent from teaching their children about their "religion" however nutty it might be.