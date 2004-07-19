Well, the yard signs are placed, the auto-calls are made, the mail has run, the doors have been knocked on. There is nothing else to do other than that little thing called voting.

I have three candidates with the potential to pick up a few if I'm successful with the current ones tomorrow.

I'm burned out.

Y'all say a prayer. I feel really good about one, good about another, and so-so about the third (the Democrat). I hope things will turn out well for all of them.

In a bit of spite, I went by one candidate's opponent's house and put signs every half mile from her house to her office. Heh.