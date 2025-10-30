A number of years ago, I lit into the noted theologian Tim Keller over a tweet of his. Keller advocated something often called “the third way” in politics for Christians. I found his tweet ridiculous and not only blogged about it at RedState, but blasted him on Twitter.

He called me.

I forget, over time, the particular disagreement, but I persuaded him that his position was tone deaf and came across as too cute for practical politics. It was about abortion, but I cannot remember the tweet, which he wound up taking down. We struck up a friendship through that disagreement and conversation. We did not always agree. Oftentimes, we realized we agreed way more than we thought. And sometimes we changed each other’s minds.

Tim Keller died in 2023 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. If you want one of the best books written on the defense of God in a skeptical age, Tim is the author of the book you want. My kids go to a Christian school, and that book is required reading.

While Tim and I did not always see eye to eye on politics and political engagement, I always kept in mind that he was also an actual pastor pastoring a flock in the middle of Manhattan Island in New York City, where, if every Republican turned out to vote, they’d still lose every election. He took seriously the Biblical admonition about living a quiet life. He took seriously the need for Christians to love their neighbors. He spent a lot of time thinking about Christians living in a world that had once been viewed as Christian but was increasingly hostile to the faith, even as many Christians just assumed they were still a dominant force.

In some evangelical circles, it is now very fashionable to attack Tim Keller. Most of the attacks come from those who have never pastored a church nor will ever pastor a church, let alone a Bible believing congregation in the heart of New York City that stayed relatively small until planes flew into tall buildings one day.

What I find striking is how often Keller approached, engaged with, and became friends with his critics, including me. It actually speaks very poorly of many of Keller’s critics that, though they had ample opportunity to get to know him, they chose polemics against a man who has led many, many people to the Lord and was very accessible.

Keller is convenient to attack because he was winsome to a fault in his life, and now he is dead. He took to heart Paul’s admonition that others could be used by God even as they boasted about themselves or attacked Paul.

I bring all this up because while I actually disagreed with Tim Keller on some of his views on Christian engagement in politics, he said something that made a lasting impression on me. Historically, when Christians get into political power, they very often wind up advancing their political agenda more than their faith. In fact, historically, when Christians get into politics, they often start making compromises that turn towards putting their politics ahead of their faith. A political tribe is a much more alluring narcotic than a faithful witness in politics.

There are certainly exceptions, but we can see it even with Trump.

Character mattered when Bill Clinton was in the White House. Now, a multiply married serial adulterer is excused because we aren’t electing a pastor. Some of you are going to leave a defensive comment about the President just because I have written that sentence. You can’t help yourself. The present President can put a prosperity gospel heretic in charge of his faith outreach efforts, and you, dear readers, can watch many a pastor who believes no woman should be in a pulpit, especially not Beth Moore, let Paula White lead them in prayer.

I was in Vermont a few weeks ago, giving a speech to the Vermont Republican Party. I went into a Barnes & Noble, and I want to show you the bookcase that caught my eye. If you have been in a Barnes & Noble, you know the size of the bookcases they have on the floor. Look at the books in this bookcase.

My personal favorite is Wicca: Essential Oils Magic. You know and I know they could change the title to Evangelicals: Essential Oils Power, and a lot of churches would put the same book in their church bookstores. We’ve got a hippie faith healing movement in evangelicalism right now.

But look at those books. There are books of spells, books on crystal usage, books on which demons to summon, how to use the moon for magic, how to channel through plants and trees, etc., etc., etc.

Now, here’s what will blow your mind. There were four of these bookcases. FOUR. Three were filled with books. The fourth was filled with tarot cards, Ouija boards, crystals, essential oils, and other odd trinkets.

I assume if you are a Christian, you are more than a little concerned about four bookcases of witchcraft, from channeling moon magic to using the power of the trees and plants around you to focus energy. I mentioned this to the Vermont Republican Party, and several of them told me afterwards that while much of the country is focused on porn in elementary schools, in Vermont, there have been public school teachers reading the witchcraft books to kids.

I bring this up because Casey Means is President Trump’s nominee to be Surgeon General.

Casey Means wrote about how she channelled moon magic, spoke to trees, and engaged in “indigenous wisdom.” Casey Means even used a spiritual medium and psychedelics to align herself with spiritual powers and connect herself to the spiritual realm.

Now, notice how many Christians in politics are very, very quiet about a woman who has not just practiced, but advocated occult practices being advanced for the Surgeon General’s nomination.

Many of the very Christians who attacked Tim Keller for his “third way” approach to faith in politics are not just sitting silently by, but many of them actually support putting this practitioner of the occult into office.

They have, as Keller said they would, chosen to put their political loyalties first. The bros embracing Christian Nationalism are really silent about a Wiccan in government. The women who profess themselves Christians first are willing to give the crystals a try.

The President of the United States has advanced the nomination of a person who engages in witchcraft to be Surgeon General of the United States, and the Christians in politics are either really silent or supportive.

It’s a damning indictment of them. But, of course, she’s a woman, so she’ll never be a pastor, so it’s okay.

Oh, church, arise.