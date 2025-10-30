Erick Erickson's Show Notes

James
"A political tribe is a much more alluring narcotic than a faithful witness in politics." I don't think I'll see a more obviously true, yet profound, statement anytime soon.

Mark Malcolm
Christians tend to run with what I call a "comfortable faith". It means no personal change, no personal accountability for standing on God's Word, and very little discernment when dealing with worldly institutions or people. We fall back on, "Don't judge because we'll be judged," but we fail to remember we are supposed to judge and make godly choices demonstrating there is a better way. Our judgment is supposed to reflect the love and light of Jesus, but instead, we let people who want to stay comfortable in their mistaken ideas kowtow us into going along with those mistakes. We aren't called to agree with the World. We are called to be the light of Christ Jesus that leads people out of darkness into His better way, but unfortunately that is often uncomfortable. God bless and Godspeed Radioman.

