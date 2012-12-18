With Apologies to Governor Haley, Congressman Scott, and the South Carolina Press
This morning I made a dumb and careless mistake. Yesterday, at 11:20 a.m., about 40 minutes before the official announcement, Governor Haley and Congressmen Scott called me to give me an advanced notice of the announcement and let me ask questions. We ...
This morning I made a dumb and careless mistake. Yesterday, at 11:20 a.m., about 40 minutes before the official announcement, Governor Haley and Congressmen Scott called me to give me an advanced notice of the announcement and let me ask questions. We chatted, according to my iPhone, for 8 minutes. For those of you who follow me on Twitter, you know two things â€” since | Read More »