Shane Osborn is done in Nebraska. He cannot get the momentum to win the race. At this point, Osborn is taking the position that if he can’t win the Senate race, neither should Ben Sasse. Osborn, who thought the race was his, is desperately upset. Joined with a Mitch McConnell Super PAC, Osborn is now throwing everything he has at Ben Sasse.

Waiting in the wings, with Osborn fully understanding what is happening, is Sid Dinsdale. Dinsdale is extremely rich, has a lot of money to burn at the end of the race, has benefited from sitting on the sidelines above the fray, and is a Democrat.

But Dinsdale joined the race as a Republican.

Dinsdale’s wife has given money to groups that fund pro-abortion groups and daughter his sister is are on the board of Planned Parenthood in Nebraska.[1] His family has married into Warren Buffet’s family. After the Cornhusker Kickback and Ben Nelson’s vote for Obamacare, Sid Dinsdale gave him money through his bank’s PAC.

Dinsdale is on record saying he would “always” vote to raise the debt limit.

Before the campaign began, Republicans in Washington were under the impression he would be the Democrat in the race. Rumor was that he was meeting with Democrat consultants.

And now, at the end of a bitterly fought race in Nebraska, Dinsdale might win. Osborn has destroyed his last bit of credibility and has driven his own negatives so high that he can’t win. Sasse is in the lead with Osborn and McConnell’s PAC attacking him. Now Dinsdale is finally beginning to spend major money.

Conservatives better act fast and help Ben Sasse.

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