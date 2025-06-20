“Undocumented immigrant”

“Migrant”

“Don’t Say Gay”

“Gender Affirming Care”

“Reproductive Rights”

“Global Warming” to “Climate Change”

“Insurrection”

“The Big Lie”

“Gender Assigned At Birth”

“Healthcare For Minors”

Not that you needed it, but the even greater evidence of how much the American press corps is part of the left is how the press regurgitates the same language as the left so often in news coverage.

It is something we all recognize and know, but in light of the Skrmetti decision from the Supreme Court on Wednesday and the American press corps all using “gender-affirming care” and in light of the ongoing discussions about illegal immigrants that the press calls either “migrants” or “undocumented,” it is just worth noting again how invested in leftwing talking points the press is.

Barack Obama the other day opined that everyone has a right to their own opinion, but the government must be able to do something about facts because some people are telling lies.

It is true that Chase Strangio, the American Civil Liberties Union lawyer who argued against Tennessee in the Supreme Court’s Skrmetti case, is a woman. She has filled her body with hormones and altered her appearance to look like a man. But he is a she.

One suspects Barack Obama and the American press corps would insist we treat Strangio like a man and would insist we call her a man and use masculine pronouns for her. In fact, in news interviews, the press refers to Strangio with masculine pronouns and that includes Fox News.

It is a very Marxist approach the American press corps has taken. Instead of using the language of the masses, they use the language of the left and insist it is the language of the masses.

We’ve seen news organizations like Axios, the New York Times, and others refer to “unhoused” people and “people of color,” which sounds as bad as “colored people.” “Birthing person” is sometimes used.

On CNN the other day, the news anchor discussed boys in girls’ sports and could not wrap her mind around the fact that these were boys competing against girls. But they were despite her protestations to the contrary.

In the leftwing echo chamber, they refused to see Joe Biden’s decline and the press, a part of their bubble, joined in that blindness. It gave the right a strategic advantage when the press corps, not just Democrat politicians, engaged in lies, obfuscations, rebuttals, and lies when Republicans pointed out Biden had issues.

One of the more famous examples occurred at last year’s Juneteenth celebration at the White House. It was clear to everyone something was wrong with Biden, but the press corps itself insisted there was nothing wrong, just a few weeks before the CNN debate where no one could deny it.

That leads me to Skrmetti and this must-read piece in the New York Times. Every conservative lawyer I know was convinced the Supreme Court would side with Tennessee. Even several liberal lawyers and constitutional scholars I know understood where this was headed.

The only people who did not know were the hardcore transgender advocates led by Strangio and the ACLU.

In private meetings of L.G.B.T.Q. legal-advocacy groups, many lawyers expected a loss almost from the moment the court agreed to hear the case, according to one person briefed on the conversations. On the outside, I heard rising criticism of the strategic and political judgments animating the A.C.L.U.’s litigation — muted by fear that voicing those criticisms more openly, amid the depredations of Trump’s second term, would only give the right more ammunition. “There are a lot of conversations happening right now,” said Dana Beyer, a physician and longtime trans activist in Maryland. “People know the movement is stuck. They know we’ve gone too far. They know we’ve lost the thread.”

Here is the truth. I do mean the truth, not my truth.

The truth is that trans people are going through something and we should show them real sympathy. Anyone who thinks they need to surgically remove their penis or surgically alter their vagina or shave their Adam’s apple or fill their body with hormones to grow facial hair is really going through something serious.

While we should be sympathetic, we should note it is not natural and it is not normal. It is a mental health issue. These people are suffering from mental issues.

Some of them have decided the pain of surgery to alter their bodies is necessary because malignant voices masquerading as well-meaning have convinced them that gay people are born that way, but transgender people need drugs and surgeries to get them to their natural state.

It is a cruelty in the press that the press has perpetuated the lies that this is normal and advanced the malignant profiteers who advance themselves off what they label as “science.”

And this press-left cohabitation on this issue set up the transgender advocates for failure.

Those suffering from mental health issues, convinced they are sane, shut out the sane voices who tried to guide their legal strategy in favor of the insane voices who decided to reach too far. They were encouraged and cheered on by a press corps unmoored from the normal people of America and directed by the pathological neuroses of white progressives guiding American newsrooms. Just read this portion from the New York Times story. It is important.

In 2016, North Carolina passed legislation requiring people to use bathrooms and locker rooms reserved for their “biological sex,” setting off the country’s first major clash over transgender rights. When a coalition of L.G.B.T.Q. groups began planning an ad campaign, message testing showed that most people were unfamiliar with the movement’s terminology and the physical realities of being trans; the phrase “assigned male at birth” left audiences confused and skeptical. To win them over, the coalition created ads featuring a trans woman with long hair and conventionally feminine clothing. In a spot that first aired on Fox News, the woman is barred from a restaurant bathroom by an angry manager, who backs down after two other women — messaging “validators” the audience could relate to — intercede. “I was born with a male body,” the trans woman says in a voice-over. “But inside, I always knew I was female.” More than 20 L.G.B.T.Q. rights groups signed on to the messaging plan. The A.C.L.U. did not. Strangio, working on an A.C.L.U. team suing North Carolina, objected to the framing. According to two people present for the discussion, Strangio disputed that a trans woman could be “born with a male body” or “born male”; in his view, a trans woman was born a woman just like any other woman. There was no such thing as a “male body,” Strangio told his colleagues: “A penis is not a male body part. It’s just an unusual body part for a woman.” Before the advertisement aired, Strangio elaborated on his critique in an article in Slate. “Many advocates defend the use of the ‘born male’ or ‘born with a male body’ narrative as being easier for nontransgender people to understand,” Strangio wrote. “Of course it is easier to understand, since it reinforces deeply entrenched views about what makes a man and what makes a woman. But it is precisely these views that we must change.” Though North Carolina lawmakers eventually repealed the bathroom bill, it was Strangio’s style of politics that began to prevail within the movement. Activists on the left believed that achieving trans rights required a more fundamental social reimagining of sex and gender. There was less and less room for competing views. One person involved in the North Carolina campaign described increasingly tense conversations around the doctrine of self-ID and single-sex spaces. Some argued that women had no right to feel uncomfortable sharing a prison cell or a locker room with a trans woman: Such concerns only validated the trope that trans women were threatening.

The result is that the press and left talk about “gender-affirming care,” most Americans understand what it is and oppose it, and the trans crowd rushed a case to the Supreme Court, which just locked in a 6-3 victory for common sense.

The press-left hive mind is a gift that keeps on giving conservatives wins.

Just with one last example, watch this awkward CNN interview where the CNN anchor deploys all the tropes advocated by the trans community against a lawyer for girls. From referring to the boy with female pronouns to using the awkward “assigned male at birth,” it is a treasure trove of leftwing group think espoused by a supposedly objective anchor who has embraced the left’s talking points as her own even against common sense. The anchor even lectures the lawyer on “gender-affirming care” and how there is real disagreement about whether trans athletes are covered by Title IX. It is so awkward.