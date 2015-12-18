Ted Cruz should have an uphill battle for the Republican nomination. Many of the leading pundits, personalities, and legislative leaders identified with the right do not like Ted Cruz. They think Cruz rocks the boat, picks too many fights, is more show horse than workhorse, and is not likable.

Luckily for Ted Cruz, the base of the Republican Party has as much disdain for those pundits, personalities, and legislative leaders as those pundits, personalities, and leaders have for Cruz. The feeling is very mutual. As the thinkers and elites of the GOP pile on Ted Cruz, more and more conservatives rally to Cruz. Right now, a Cruz Super PAC is running ads in support of Cruz that use an unflattering quote by John Boehner as an endorsement of Cruz. It will help Cruz.

The latest attack against Ted Cruz comes after last Tuesday's CNN debate. Caught up in the weeds and minutiae of legislative politics on immigration, Cruz suggested he did not support legalizing illegal aliens, and Marco Rubio insisted Ted Cruz was a liar. The history of the dispute has a lot to do with moving goal posts over time.

Updated: Fri Dec 18, 2015