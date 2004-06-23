I am one of the few attorneys in Georgia who actually takes an interest in election law. It's all part of being a political junkie.

Yesterday I got a call from my Alma Mater asking if I'd help with a Continuing Legal Education (CLE) course on election law. They want to do a four hour program on July 9th.

Of course I said yes, and I'd help with a full day program in September. All I wanted to know was who else was helping out and what part did they want me to do.

The lady on the other end of the phone line got silent. "We were hoping you'd do the whole thing," she said meekly.

Thanks for the vote of confidence, but wow! So, I've been dictating every night, trying to fill up a tape a night to write a book to teach a course on election law in two weeks.

Again -- wow! I'd say something else, but I'm trying to curb my foul language on this site.