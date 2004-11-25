I went to lunch the other day with some men from the Netherlands. They said that Europe is upset with the re-election of President Bush. Europe, it seems, does not want to be led by Bush. The men said that Bush is, in effect, "President of the world" and they did not get to vote. They said that Bush pushes, prods, and goes it alone expecting Europe to just follow along without a say. They were clients so I did not say, though I very much wanted to say, that sometimes those with no moral clarity and no moral fiber must be led by those who still see the difference between good and evil, by those who understand that there is darkness before the dawn. Europe has lost its moral compass. It chose equality over liberty and so must spend its time lifting up the minority and suppressing the majority. Equality breeds moral relativism, which causes great nations to lose their ability to think with a clarity and discernment that is needed in times of great danger.

Today, I read Tony Blankley's column in which he suggests Europe is finally waking up to the fifth column in their midst. I hope they wake up and realize the President is on to something before it is too late.

Der Spiegel wrote: "The veil of multiculturalism has been lifted, revealing parallel societies where the law of the state does not apply." The Berliner Zeitung headlined their story: "Fear is spreading." In Holland, the very dignified Telegraaf wrote: " ... magazines and papers which include incitements should be suppressed, unsuitable mosques should be shut down and imams who encourage illegal acts should be thrown out of the country."

Earlier this week, NPR's "All Things Considered" reported on the findings of German television's ZDF TV after they had secretly placed a camera inside a German Islamic mosque. The Imam is heard saying (in translation): "Those Germans, those atheists, they don't shave their armpits. Their sweat spreads evil smells. They stink. They are atheists. What good do they do to us? And since they are unbelievers, in the afterlife, they can only burn in hell." Obviously, this did not go down well when the German public saw and heard such things.

Later in the NPR report they quote from other communications by German Islamics now being revealed to the German public. A teacher at the Riksdorfer Elementary School -- a German government school that under German court ruling three years ago must teach its mostly Muslim students Muslim curriculum -- read an anonymous letter he received: "Germany is an Islamic country. Islam is in the home, in schools. Germans will be outnumbered. We [Muslims] will say what we want. We'll live how we want. It's outrageous that Germans demand we speak their language. Our children will have our language, our laws, our culture."

It is just such inflammatory events that led Der Spiegel this week to report that "A debate on the integration of Muslims is raging in Germany." The article went on to report that: "Computer keyboards across the country are smoking as editorialists pontificate on the pros and cons of multiculturalism ... It is heated and on the verge of becoming poisoned." We speak so often of the Anglosphere and how it has gone to war while the rest of the world watched and criticized. Now, perhaps, the rest of the west will join with us in the next great war. We can probably count France out, but what of Germany and the Netherlands? Who still has a semblance of moral clarity to realize that Europe may not be at war with Islamofascists, but Islamofascists are at war with Europe.