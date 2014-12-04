I guess Barack Obama took John Boehner’s balls because Boehner is playing with the President’s balls instead of his own.

That’s sad. I mean, think about this. For the last three months, the GOP actively campaigned against Barack Obama’s planned amnesty action while the Democrats attacked the GOP for a government shut down. You could be forgiven for thinking the GOP just got its ass kicked in the last election given the way the GOP leadership is behaving.

Boehner is going to join Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Harry Reid

Senate Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard11% and keep Barack Obama’s executive amnesty plan going. He’s lining up votes with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

House Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard9% to make sure the President’s amnesty is funded.

Obama threw all these balls in the air and Boehner is fetching them for him. It’s just kind of depressing.

So I figured Boehner must have lost his own balls. I got on Amazon. Here’s are three balls! And they’re blue! They even claim to be “longer lasting.”

I think John Boehner could use these. Maybe if we give John Boehner some balls of his own, he’ll start playing with his own instead of Barack Obama’s on this executive amnesty nonsense.

You can mail John Boehner some balls by clicking here and sending them to this address:

Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A

76 East High Street, 3rd Floor

Springfield, OH 45502

(937) 322-1120

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