I don't get a lot of visitors to this site on a daily basis. I actually don't even keep a public site meter anymore. I was too ashamed. I'm actually only averaging a couple hundred people a day now, though frequently I barely break 100.

But I was looking at my Google Analytics log that I keep. Here's a list of networks that have stopped by in the past seven days:

White House US Federal Courts US House US Senate Georgia Legislature Georgia Dept. of Admin. Services UGA GaTech Mercer Norvartis Pfizer AFLAC Oxford Univ. Harvard

Pretty doggone impressive.