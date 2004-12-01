Ken Jennings finally lost. The record breaking Jeopardy champion, who does his own taxes, missed a question on H&R Block.

Mr. Jennings said it was often hard to read about himself and hear himself described on television as a grinning nerd and a cold-blooded game show assassin during his "Jeopardy!" reign. But he said he actually expected the anti-Ken backlash to start earlier and was gratified that many people continued to root for him even when he became a one-man Yankees of the game show world.

"People are going to think what they are going to think," he said. "I tried to remove myself from it."

"You come to realize that it's not about you," he added. "They're just watching some TV game show version of you for 22 minutes," he said, adding that he sometimes was among the rapt viewers and ended up unwittingly admiring himself. "I watched myself on TV and thought, 'Wow, Ken's doing really good.' "