Yahoo! and Seriously Stupid Media Coverage
I begin this morning with a decidedly non-political topic. Yahoo! has a new CEO named Marissa Meyer. She just had a baby. She was criticized during her pregnancy for how she would or would not take maternity leave. Basically everything the lady does ap...
I begin this morning with a decidedly non-political topic. Yahoo! has a new CEO named Marissa Meyer. She just had a baby. She was criticized during her pregnancy for how she would or would not take maternity leave. Basically everything the lady does appears to be criticized. But the newest media outrage is perhaps the stupidest, most selfish bottom feeding outrage the media can muster. | Read More »