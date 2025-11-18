Dear Readers,

This is not to all of you. This is to a handful of you. You know who you are.

You guys need a new message, or 2026 is not going to be good for us, particularly for your boss. Compare Stephen Miller of the Trump White House to Jared Bernstein of the Biden White House. You guys sound just like them.

On Sunday, at my local Publix grocery store, the 12-oz bag of Community Coffee I bought was $14.99. At Kroger, it was $11.99, but I wasn’t going to Kroger. There was another shooting in the Kroger parking lot. You didn’t get rid of Colombian and Brazilian tariffs, so the coffee prices are high.

The chuck roast was the most expensive thing I bought. It was more expensive than the Flonase, topping out just shy of $43.00 for an average chuck roast. I do not necessarily fault you guys for the beef prices, as there is more going on, but yes, tariffs have something to do with that, too, just not as much as with coffee.

Here, watch this.

You guys keep saying groceries are coming down. Some are. But the average monthly grocery bill for a family of four is now $1,030, which is higher than last year. Side note — when you have to make your economic case like this on …checks notes… Newsmax, you have a serious issue.

You guys keep having the President talk up the Walmart data that the price of a Thanksgiving meal is down 25% this year, but I suspect none of you told him Walmart deleted six items from its list from last year in order to bring the cost down.

Look, you need a pivot because you sound like the Biden team, and denial ain’t just a river in Egypt.

So do these five things: