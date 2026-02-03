Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
4h

God has got this. God has got this. God has got this. God has got this.

Just reminding myself what is really important. I wish I could touch some grass.

God has got this. God has got this. God has got this. God has got this.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
4h

Never underestimate the GOPs ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. In the era of democratic political malpractice on almost every front, the GOP can't get out of their own way. I used to think it was simply incompetence on their part. Now, I'm willing to assign malicious intent to maintain wealth and power, elevated above the hoi polloi masses. We have an American aristocracy in our politicians and they are happy to tax our cake and eat it too.

Reply
Share
3 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture