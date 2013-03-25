Yes I Still Support Mark Sanford
I have no hesitation in continuing to support Mark Sanford. I recognize that there is greater risk in supporting Sanford. He is far more easily attacked in the general than Bostic, his rival in the runoff. He is far less able to attack his eventual Dem...
I have no hesitation in continuing to support Mark Sanford. I recognize that there is greater risk in supporting Sanford. He is far more easily attacked in the general than Bostic, his rival in the runoff. He is far less able to attack his eventual Democratic opponent. But there is far more reward with Mark Sanford and it is a risk I am willing to | Read More »