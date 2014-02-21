Jesus Christ would absolutely bake a cake for a gay person. He’d bake a cake for a straight person. He’d bake a cake for a girl, a boy, a person who isn’t sure what they are, a black person, a white person â€” Jesus would bake that cake if it, in Â some way large or small, drew that person closer to Him. And Christians should | Read More »

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