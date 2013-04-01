Yes, Letâ€™s Keep Government Out of Marriage
Last week at RedState, we spent a lot of time focusing on politics from a faith perspective because it was Holy Week. Throughout the week, many people who support gay marriage lambasted me and others that Christians were just trying to use government t...
Last week at RedState, we spent a lot of time focusing on politics from a faith perspective because it was Holy Week. Throughout the week, many people who support gay marriage lambasted me and others that Christians were just trying to use government to legislate marriage or morality. But I agree that we should keep the government out of marriage. Last I checked, George and | Read More »