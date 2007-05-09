Contribute, that is. I've worked all day trying to figure out how to set up a secure campaign donations page with Paypal. It's not as easy as I thought it would be. You can check it out here.

By the way, if you are a candidate for office, email me and I'll give you the code to create the same type of page for your campaign.

[UPDATE]: Just to be clear and to respond to an email asking this, yes, I don't care whether you are a Democrat, Republican, Green, Libertarian, etc., shoot me an email and I'm happy to help you with the coding.