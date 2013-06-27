Yes, You Will Be Made to Care
Those of you coming in on this post, I apologize for sending the Morning Briefing just after midnight, but due to events outside my control today I needed to go on and do it and send it out instead of getting up at 4am. – Erick ——R...
Those of you coming in on this post, I apologize for sending the Morning Briefing just after midnight, but due to events outside my control today I needed to go on and do it and send it out instead of getting up at 4am. – Erick ———– You will be made to care about gay marriage. You may think it does not affect you or | Read More »