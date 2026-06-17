Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie Loomis's avatar
Stephanie Loomis
5h

I voted against generational wealth and the entitlement that came with it. I also voted against Trump's endorsements. Collins will lose to Osoff, who has developed a reputation as leaning moderate (or at least, not as far left as other Democrats).

If Jackson wants to win, he needs to acknowledge Trump without kowtowing. He needs to stay Georgia-centric at all times. He does NOT want Trump's endorsement. He needs to stick to his story, because that is the thing that sets him apart from the political class.

Additionally, Jones needs to be a cheerleader for Jackson. He may have lost, but not overwhelmingly. The Democrats will be united and loud for Bottoms. Jones can mitigate that by putting his time and effort into promoting Jackson.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Jonathan Sangster's avatar
Jonathan Sangster
5h

I know that you are very opinionated. You’re smart. I get that.

Think big picture (you usually do).

But we have to go all in on Collins vs. Ossoff and Jackson vs Bottoms. Otherwise, we hit Bottom. 😔

Set the stage for post Trump. He’s killing us.

Reply
Share
152 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture