Well, Christy had her biopsy. It did not go well. The doctors told us that the nodules removed were "atypical and very worrisome." They said they felt very much like it was most likely cancer, but they weren't sure and wouldn't be sure till Monday. But you could see the looks on their faces and figure it out.

As luck would have it, the surgeon came back tonight and had a longer talk with us. In a nutshell, the pathologists ruled everything else out -- it wasn't bacteria, not fungus, not mold, not dust, not anything else, so they concluded it was probably malignant.

The kicker, however, is that they really have no clue at all what it is. Both the surgeon and the pulminologist said that none of the multiple pathologists who looked at the biopsy material had ever seen anything like it before.

So over the weekend we cling to hope and to prayer. You just want God to snap His fingers and make it all better sometimes. But He doesn't. And you get frustrated. But then He reminds you that He loves you and hears you and is in charge and you just get filled with peace.

We cling to hope in the Lord.