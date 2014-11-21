I oppose comprehensive immigration reform. I think Congress always fails as comprehensive legislation. But, long time readers know I am squishier on the immigration issue than many RedStaters. There are portions of what the President proposed last night that I support in principle and, frankly, was surprised by how mild some of the actions were, given the run up to the announcement.

But whatever I think of those things the President proposed, it is irrelevant because I believe the President has no power to do what he has done. He himself agreed back in 2011. The President has taken actions that require Congressional approval. His advisors say Congress had their chance and did not act. That is, essentially, an affirmative act of Congress. By not acting, the President himself cannot act alone. He is not a dictator.

Here, though, is where you are being played. There are enough Republicans in Congress who in private support what the President did that they will go through elaborate kabuki theater to keep you convinced they’re going to fight him, when in reality the Republicans are going to fund the President’s plan.

You are being played.

Republicans are pushing forward with a plan to fund the government. They claim they will then return next year and defund the President’s plan. But doing so would be subject to a Presidential veto. The GOP does not have the votes to override that veto. In effect, they’ll be funding the President’s plan while setting themselves up to claim they oppose it.

The GOP does not oppose the President’s plan. Hell, much of the GOP, including most of its Senate leadership, has previously voted for what the President did. And these same Republicans have attacked their own base as racists and bigots for opposing comprehensive immigration reform.

You are being played. The GOP wants this.

And if you don’t believe it, look at what they’ve done.

They ran to the nearest camera, declared this a constitutional crisis and a violation of the separation of powers, then they hopped a flight back to their home states.

If the GOP really thought this were a constitutional crisis, they would act like it. They would be willing to shut it all down to preserve the integrity of the constitutional system.

But they have no intention of doing that. Why? Because you are being played. And it is the GOP playing you.

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