Zach Dasher is my guy in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. He should be your guy too. He’s running against the congressman who had the affair and has decided not to resign.

Zach is awesome. He has an awesome commercial. But he needs money to keep it on the air.

Watch it here, then pour forth all the money you can into his campaign coffers that he might keep it on the air:

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