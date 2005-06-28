This is a class Jonah column. You have got to read it.

About a month ago, I helped a Muslim woman with her groceries in a supermarket parking lot. She was dealing with her kids and her shopping cart started to roll away from her car with the groceries still inside. As it rolled, I saw a decent society of tolerance and kindness rolling away. The cart%u2019s one wobbly wheel %u2014 going chapocketa, chapocketa, chapocketa %u2014 was onomatopoetically tapping out a small drumbeat for the forced march to oblivion of all we hold dear.

Thank goodness I was there.

Thank goodness this country produces heroes like me. Now, go read the whole thing.