You Will Be Made to Care
Every want to know how campaigns target precincts and work on vote totals? In tonight's show I explained how campaigns work behind the scenes. Then I did a pivot. FromThe post You Will Be Made to Care appeared first on RedState.
Every want to know how campaigns target precincts and work on vote totals? In tonight’s show I explained how campaigns work behind the scenes. Then I did a pivot. From Houston to Idaho, gay rights activists are going to make you care. I dive deep tonight.
The post You Will Be Made to Care appeared first on RedState.