You Will Be Made to Care for 12/27/2013
With more and more frequency, Americans who thought they could sit out the shift in culture and who decided that it would not affect them are finding that they will be made to care. The American left is not willing to give people a pass. Silence will only
With more and more frequency, Americans who thought they could sit out the shift in culture and who decided that it would not affect them are finding that they will be made to care. The American left is not willing to give people a pass. Silence will only get one so far.
Phil Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" shared his faith with GQ Magazine. In part, Robertson referenced the Bible' ...
Updated: Fri Dec 27, 2013