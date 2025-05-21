Share this postErick Erickson's Show NotesYour Afternoon Briefing - 5/21Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreYour Afternoon Briefing - 5/21Erick-Woods EricksonMay 21, 202531Share this postErick Erickson's Show NotesYour Afternoon Briefing - 5/21Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32ShareBack by popular demand, here is today’s edition of The Afternoon Briefing:31Share this postErick Erickson's Show NotesYour Afternoon Briefing - 5/21Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32Share
Where’s the Secretary of Treasury in all of this. One would think Bessent would have something to say about all of this. It’s his name on our money.
This isn’t brain surgery. Don’t spend money you don’t have, and cut up the credit cards!