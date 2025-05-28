Here is your Afternoon Briefing for today. For those who would rather read than watch, the transcript is below. As always, thanks for watching and please subscribe on YouTube.

Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson, and this is the Afternoon Briefing for May 28th.

Here are the top conservative stories you need to know right now.

For anyone concerned about the country’s future, our role in the world, and our place in history—today’s Axios report is a must-read. President Trump’s new budget proposal to Congress includes dramatic cuts to NPR, PBS, and USAID. This isn’t just symbolic; it’s a clear conservative statement about the role of government, the culture war, and taxpayer accountability.

Let’s break this down.

Public broadcasting has long been a sacred cow for the left. But conservatives have asked for decades: in a world of thousands of media options, why are taxpayers forced to subsidize a handful of government-chosen outlets that overwhelmingly lean left?

The argument that NPR and PBS provide neutral, educational programming doesn’t hold up anymore. Whether it was NPR refusing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020, or PBS consistently highlighting progressive activists while sidelining conservative voices, the bias is not just clear—it’s institutional.

Trump’s budget would reduce funding to public broadcasting by over 75%, effectively forcing these organizations to survive in the real marketplace like everyone else. Good. Let the free market decide if their product is worth paying for.

As for USAID, the move is equally strategic. USAID has become a bloated international slush fund. Originally created to support development in fragile states, it’s now a progressive pet project machine—funding climate change workshops in South Asia and gender equity programs in tribal Pakistan—while American roads crumble and our borders are overrun.

Trump’s message is clear: if it doesn’t serve the American taxpayer first, it doesn’t belong in the budget. Period. The proposal won’t pass intact, but it sets the agenda and sends a powerful message: we’re done funding our own cultural opposition.

And yes, it’s also a nod to Elon Musk and the Doge strategy—they plan to use the rescission process to gut funding and bypass the Democratic filibuster on much of this.

In a press conference today, President Trump downplayed the likelihood of new sanctions on Russia, following reports of increased cyberattacks and aggression near Ukraine.

Overnight, his team had suggested new sanctions were coming. The president even said as much yesterday. But conflicting voices remain inside the White House—some want to walk away from Ukraine, while others want to engage in a more limited way, minimizing U.S. financial burden.

Let’s be real: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden were all played by Vladimir Putin. Donald Trump risks the same.

Putin wants the U.S. to stand down on Ukraine. Giving him what he wants will only embolden the dictator. He’s evil—and must be treated as such.

Trump could play this smart: let European allies buy U.S. weapons directly and deliver them to Ukraine without waiting for U.S. permission. This denies Putin a win, avoids a Ukraine collapse on Trump’s watch (like Afghanistan did on Biden’s), strengthens U.S. weapons manufacturing, and doesn’t cost us a dime—in fact, it might make us money.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reports that North Korea is ramping up a shadowy cyber operation—embedding remote workers, coders, and engineers into Western companies using fake identities. These operatives pose as freelancers and funnel their earnings back to the regime.

It’s a cybersecurity nightmare.

This is what a rogue regime looks like in the 21st century. It doesn’t just threaten with missiles—it hacks payrolls, infiltrates servers, and turns U.S. startups into funding streams for nuclear weapons.

Let’s be blunt: you can’t appease totalitarianism. You can only deter it—or defeat it.

Globalism was supposed to make countries like North Korea more like us. Instead, it made us more vulnerable. We opened the digital door—and they walked in, stole the passwords, and cashed the checks.

Conservatives must lead here:

Push for tighter security with freelance hiring platforms. Hold companies accountable for negligent onboarding. Demand that U.S. cyber defenses reflect the new reality—foreign actors don’t need visas anymore. They just need laptops.

Trump’s administration understands this. Biden’s team was asleep at the firewall. This is the next frontier in national security—and it’s already here.

Pro tip for companies: ask prospective employees if they think Kim Jong-un is fat. Seriously. Multiple companies have caught North Korean operatives this way. They won’t criticize the regime—because they don’t want to die. And they’ll walk away from the job if you ask.

Lastly, a moment of reflection.

Harrison Ruffin Tyler, grandson of 10th U.S. President John Tyler, has passed away at age 96.

Yes, you heard that right: the grandson of a man born in 1790 lived into the third decade of the 21st century. That’s not just trivia—it’s a powerful reminder of how young our republic truly is.

John Tyler served before the Civil War—before Lincoln. And now his grandson, a man who lived through the Great Depression, WWII, the Cold War, the Space Race, and the internet age—is gone.

In a culture obsessed with the now, we forget how close the past really is. We are not far removed from the Founders—we’re their grandchildren. Literally.

Harrison Tyler preserved Sherwood Forest, his family’s historic estate. He protected Virginia’s architectural legacy. But perhaps his greatest legacy was just living—living proof that America’s past is not distant. Our institutions, our Congress, our civic inheritance—they’re real. They’re tangible. And they’re fragile.

His passing reminds us to cherish what we’ve inherited. To study it. To defend it. And to pass it on.

The line between the Founders’ America and our own isn’t theoretical—it’s family.

Here are your takeaways this afternoon:

Trump’s budget targets NPR, PBS, and USAID—with plans to use rescission to bypass the filibuster. It’s a declaration: no more taxpayer funding for the progressive elite.

Trump is downplaying sanctions on Russia, prioritizing strategic independence and realism in foreign policy.

North Korea is infiltrating the West digitally. We must respond with vigilance, not wishful thinking.

And Harrison Tyler’s death reminds us that history isn’t distant—it’s alive. Or at least it was, until he passed.

History continues—and so does the country.

This is your Afternoon Briefing. I'm Erick Erickson.