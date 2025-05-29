Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. This is the Afternoon Briefing, and here are the four stories that matter most this afternoon. Remember, you can get the full podcast of the Erick Erickson Show on Spotify, Apple, or your favorite podcast app. These four stories percolated as the show was ending, and you'll want to know about them before you get home this evening.

Big developments on the trade front today. As you know by now, a federal trade court ruled against President Trump’s proposed expansion of tariffs on key imported goods, arguing that the administration exceeded its authority under current trade law. Now there is breaking news: the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has paused the trade court's ruling. This will allow the tariffs to continue. The appellate court said it would cause too much confusion to pause the current policy while it considers the appeal so the U.S. Court of International Trade is “temporarily stayed until further notice while this court considers the motions papers.”

The Court of International Trade ruling came as a setback, but the Trump team has been plotting a new strategy as the appeal goes forward.

Sources close to the Trump team told Axios and CNBC today that the administration is already preparing a workaround. The strategy? Instead of directly invoking Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which requires a national security justification, they’re looking at a more tailored approach that ties tariffs to foreign labor abuses, intellectual property theft, and regulatory manipulation—all issues where some of our trading partners are undeniably guilty.

Here’s the real story: this ruling may have blocked one door, but it opened another. And this time, the workaround might be more legally durable and politically effective.

If the courts block a blunt instrument, then fine. Use a scalpel. But the goal remains the same: protect American industry, hold our trading partners accountable, and restore the dignity of American labor. Notwithstanding that, the courts have saved Donald Trump from his worst impulses. The only real losers with tariffs are American consumers who will pay higher prices. There are far more constructive ways to fix the problems the President wants fixed.

This afternoon, we learned that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met privately with President Trump earlier this week at the White House. The meeting wasn’t announced ahead of time, and we still don’t know all the details. But what we do know is this: in a political environment where inflation still lingers, and where interest rates are a ticking time bomb for both the economy and federal debt, this meeting is a big deal.

Now, the left is already in a panic. They want to suggest that Trump is pressuring Powell to cut rates for political gain. But let’s be honest—every president does this. The difference? Trump is blunt about it. But the President has little power to force Jerome Powell to reduce rates and both men know it.

The reality is we have the highest interest rates in over two decades. Mortgage rates are killing the housing market. Small businesses are getting crushed by borrowing costs. And the average American is falling behind. At some point, the Fed has to realize it can't fight yesterday's inflation by kneecapping today’s economy. But also, the Trump Administration should be leery of any rate cuts that might provoke more inflation.

We do know from the meeting that President Trump did tell Chairman Powell that the Fed is wrong to not lower rates now in a robust manner.

CNN reported today that the United States has proposed a new ceasefire deal to both Israel and Hamas. The proposal, according to sources, includes a phased ceasefire, the release of hostages, and increased humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Let’s cut through the fog.

Every time the U.S. pressures Israel into a ceasefire, we send a signal to terrorists that they can win through attrition. Hamas doesn’t want peace. It wants the destruction of Israel. Its leaders don’t live in the rubble. They hide in bunkers while Gazans suffer. And every time the world stops Israel short of finishing the job, Hamas survives to fight another day.

Yes, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is terrible. But that’s not because of Israel. It’s because Hamas uses civilians as human shields, hijacks aid, and starts wars it can’t win.

We believe in peace through strength. But strength must mean something. If Israel is always asked to pull back before its objectives are met, it will never achieve lasting security.

The Trump administration is trying to thread a political needle here—looking like a peace broker. Right now, Israel appears inclined to accept the offer. But here’s the conservative position:

The United States must support Israel’s right to defend itself fully. Ceasefires that reward aggression only lead to more aggression. And if we’re going to talk about humanitarian aid, we should ensure it doesn’t get funneled to terrorists.

Peace is the goal. But peace without justice is just a pause before the next war.

The Washington Post reports that a federal judge in Massachusetts has blocked the Trump Administration from barring international students at Harvard. Last week, Judge Allison Burroughs issued a temporary restraining order. She is now extending that order. Part of the issue is procedural. The Department of Homeland Security attempted to immediately revoke Harvard's certification for its Student and Exchange Visitor Program. Homeland Security is now walking that back, instead giving Harvard thirty days to withdraw, which the law requires. Homeland Security has, yet again, rushed into something and made it very easy for a federal judge to grind the plan to a halt.'

The Trump Administration is right to demand accountability. It’s not just about who gets in. It’s about whether Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and the rest are still serving the public good or just their own global ambitions. But how the Administration goes about restricting access matters too. They have to follow the law and procedure.

So, here are the takeaways this afternoon:

- Fed Chair Jerome Powell quietly meets with President Trump. As inflation wanes and rates stay high, conservatives are right to question the Fed’s priorities.

- A trade court blocks new tariffs, but the Trump team is already planning a legal workaround that could continue the tariff policy without violating the law.

- The U.S. proposes a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, but at what strategic cost? Conservatives must stand with Israel’s right to finish what it starts.

- And Harvard comes under fire for prioritizing foreign cash over American students. It’s time for elite institutions to answer to the nation that made them possible.

