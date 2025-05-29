Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Kay Palguta's avatar
Mary Kay Palguta
4d

I really appreciate the text version. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
4d

I firmly believe that if Israel thinks it best to turn Gaza into dust, we should not interfere. I don't think we should be pressuring Israel to do anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture