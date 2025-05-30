Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. This is the Afternoon Briefing, and here are the four stories that matter most this afternoon. Remember, you can get the full podcast of the Erick Erickson Show on Spotify, Apple, or your favorite podcast app. These four stories percolated as the show was ending, and you’ll want to know about them before you get home this evening.

This first story should concern every American, regardless of politics. This is breaking news. The Wall Street Journal is reporting a Defense Intelligence Agency contractor named Nathan Vilas Laatsch has been arrested and charged with attempting to pass classified information to a foreign government—not for money, not for ideology, but because he personally disagreed with the Trump administration.

Let that sink in.

Laatsch worked in the DIA’s Insider Threat Division. He held a top-secret clearance. And yet he decided to leak national security intelligence because, in his words, he “no longer believed in the current values of the United States.”

According to the indictment, Laatsch used a public park drop to pass a USB drive containing classified material to what he believed was a foreign contact. In reality, it was an FBI sting. But this wasn’t some elaborate spy thriller. It was ideological sabotage.

We’ve entered an era where some bureaucrats believe their personal politics supersede their duty to the Constitution. This is the cancer of the Resistance culture—the idea that any act of subversion is justified if you oppose the administration in power.

Conservatives warned about this years ago when anonymous whistleblowers and leaking intelligence officials were lionized as heroes by the press. That normalization paved the way for what we’re seeing now: people with access to our most sensitive secrets acting like they’re above the law because they don’t like who’s in charge.

Let me be clear: if you hold a clearance and leak classified information—regardless of who the president is—you’re a criminal. Period. And if you do it in the name of virtue, you’re not a patriot. You’re a threat to democracy.

Now, pay attention over the weekend and see how much coverage this story gets.

The Supreme Court today handed President Trump’s administration a win by allowing it to terminate temporary parole protections for migrants from several nations, including Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. These parole programs—originally established under President Biden—were designed to offer temporary refuge to individuals from nations facing humanitarian crises. But now, the highest court in the land has sided with the argument that such broad discretionary protections overstep the boundaries of executive authority.

Let’s break this down.

From the outset, the Biden administration stretched the legal justification for these programs. Under existing immigration law, parole is meant to be granted “on a case-by-case basis,” typically in situations of urgent humanitarian need. What the Biden administration did, however, was attempt to create entire population-based entry paths under the guise of individual parole authority. The courts saw through that—and rightly so.

If every president could just wave in half a million migrants by executive order, what’s the point of a legislative process? This is where conservatives stand firm: the Constitution gives Congress the authority to establish immigration law. The executive enforces it. Biden flipped that balance. Trump is restoring it.

To be clear, this ruling doesn’t end all humanitarian protection. It just returns it to what the law actually says. If we need a better process, then let Congress write one. But no president—Republican or Democrat—should be able to unilaterally rewrite immigration law under the pretense of temporary relief.

The left will scream about cruelty and heartlessness. But a nation that cannot enforce its immigration law ceases to be a nation at all. By the way, this ruling also signals Donald Trump could and should revisit DACA. The votes are there on the Supreme Court.

In another major headline today, Elon Musk has officially stepped down from his controversial post leading the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Created by President Trump early in his current term, DOGE was a special task force empowered to identify bureaucratic waste and propose drastic federal downsizing. Musk—known for launching rockets and electric cars—was brought in to detonate red tape.

And detonate it he did.

During his 130-day tenure, Musk announced the closure or consolidation of dozens of agencies and proposed nearly $2 trillion in spending cuts. Realistically, only a fraction of that will materialize—estimates put it closer to $175 billion—but the symbolic value of his efforts cannot be overstated.

From the beginning, critics mocked DOGE as unserious, pointing to Musk’s eccentric personality and Twitter tirades. But Musk did more to challenge the Washington swamp in four months than most cabinet secretaries do in four years. He exposed how deeply entrenched inefficiency has become in the federal system and forced conversations about the scope and purpose of government.

Was it perfect? Of course not. But conservatives have long argued that our bloated bureaucracy needs radical reform. Musk showed it can be done.

Now, as he returns to his corporate ventures, Musk leaves behind a cadre of DOGE loyalists embedded in key departments. Their job? Keep cutting. And with Russell Vought now steering the fiscal agenda at OMB, expect the mission to continue—perhaps with fewer memes, but just as much momentum.

Finally, some good economic news: inflation continues to cool, with the Fed’s preferred metric—the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index—falling to 2.1% in April. That’s below expectations and the closest we’ve been to the Fed’s 2% target in years.

Core PCE, which strips out food and energy, also declined to 2.5%, its lowest level since 2021. Personal income is up, consumer spending is moderate, and the household savings rate hit 4.9%—its best showing in twelve months.

So what does this mean?

First, it’s a signal that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate strategy might be nearing its conclusion. With inflation stabilizing, calls for rate cuts will grow louder. But the Fed will be cautious. After all, the full effects of President Trump’s tariff expansions haven’t yet worked their way through the system.

That’s where the conservative dilemma comes in.

On one hand, we want lower interest rates to spur growth, especially in housing and small business investment. On the other hand, inflation’s decline is fragile. A premature rate cut, combined with protectionist pressures, could reignite price instability.

It’s a balancing act. Conservatives should support monetary policies that reward saving, enable investment, and prevent runaway inflation. But we also need to watch fiscal policy—especially if tariff revenue dries up or if trade disruptions push up costs.

In short: celebrate the progress, but keep your eyes open.

So, here are the takeaways this afternoon:

- A DIA insider is charged with espionage because he opposed the president. It’s a chilling reminder of what happens when ideology trumps duty.

- The Supreme Court sides with the Trump administration, affirming that immigration law must be enforced as written—not warped by executive fiat.

- Elon Musk exits Washington after a whirlwind tour of bureaucratic disruption. Say what you will—he shook the system.

- And inflation continues to fall—but the path ahead is uncertain. Let’s hope the Fed doesn’t overreact in either direction.

This is what matters. This is your Afternoon Briefing.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel, like and share this episode, and text ERICK to 33777 to get the show notes, live stream, full show podcast, and more.