Segment One: Boulder Terror Attack and Immigration Policy Failures

We begin today with a deeply disturbing story out of Boulder, Colorado. Over the weekend, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national, was arrested after launching an attack on a peaceful pro-Israel demonstration at the Pearl Street Mall. Soliman, armed with a makeshift flamethrower and several Molotov cocktails, targeted elderly demonstrators—many of whom were Holocaust survivors or their descendants—burning eight people, the youngest 52 years old and the oldest 88. Today, federal authorities have begun processing initial charges against Soliman, which will include federal hate crime charges.

Soliman came to the United States in 2022 on a tourist visa. He overstayed it, filed for asylum, and was still waiting for a response when he carried out his attack. According to the arrest affidavit, he had planned the attack for nearly a year and was motivated by hatred of “Zionists.” When arrested, he admitted he wanted to “kill all Zionists” and shouted “Free Palestine” during the attack.

Let me make this very clear: this was a terrorist attack on American soil, carried out by someone who shouldn’t have been here in the first place.

This is not just a tragic headline—it’s the predictable consequence of a system that prioritizes process over protection. Our immigration system, under the prior administration, became a bureaucratic waiting line with little regard for national security or public safety. There are over 1.5 million asylum cases pending right now. Many of those individuals were released into the country with little or no oversight.

Soliman exploited that system. He stayed, he plotted, and he struck.

We warned about this. Conservatives have long argued that the asylum system is broken. It's no longer about offering refuge to the persecuted. It’s become a loophole for those who want to game the system—and worse, sometimes those who want to harm the very country offering them shelter.

The Biden administration owns this. President Trump has already responded by demanding the DOJ and DHS investigate how someone with a known overstayed visa and asylum status was allowed to remain in the country unchecked. We must restore the integrity of our immigration system before more lives are lost.

Segment Two: ICE Operation in Massachusetts

From Colorado to Massachusetts now, where nearly 1,500 illegal aliens were arrested in a major ICE operation last month. Announced this afternoon by the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, working alongside multiple federal partners, swept up individuals tied to transnational crime, human trafficking, gang activity, and violent offenses. The numbers are staggering—not just the arrests, but the scope of the criminality involved. Murders. Sexual assaults. Drug trafficking. Child exploitation. These aren’t “dreamers.” These are predators.

The left is already crying foul, claiming that communities were “disrupted” and “trust eroded.” But let me ask a simple question: when did it become controversial to remove criminals from our country?

We’re not talking about overstayed visas here. We’re talking about people with active criminal charges or convictions—many of whom were on the radar of sanctuary cities that refused to cooperate with ICE.

Let’s say what needs to be said: sanctuary policies are not virtuous. They’re reckless. They tie the hands of federal immigration officers and leave neighborhoods vulnerable. Massachusetts, like California and New York, has prioritized political symbolism over public safety. This operation is a wake-up call.

And for those saying this is about race or fear-mongering—no, this is about law and order. A sovereign nation has the right—and the responsibility—to control who enters and who stays. If we can’t remove convicted felons from our streets, we’ve ceased to be a serious country.

President Trump’s administration is showing what serious enforcement looks like. And the American people are safer because of it.

Segment Three: The UK’s Strategic Defense Shift

Now, let’s go across the Atlantic.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled the most sweeping overhaul of the UK’s military since the Cold War. Under the new defense review, the UK will build up to 12 nuclear-powered submarines through the AUKUS alliance, create a new home guard for domestic infrastructure protection, and dramatically expand munitions production and drone warfare capabilities.

Let’s not miss the big picture: this is a direct response to Russia, China, and the declining credibility of Western deterrence.

For years, the U.S. has carried NATO on its back. And for years, conservatives have demanded that Europe step up and pay its share. Well, the UK is finally doing it—and not a moment too soon.

Starmer, a left wing prime minister, is doing what many on the right have long advocated: investing in hard power. He’s recognizing that defense is not a luxury—it’s a necessity. And with NATO at its most fragile in decades, the UK is now poised to be a leader in European defense.

This is also a wake-up call for the United States. While our military remains strong, our industrial base has weakened. The British are building more missile factories. Why aren’t we?

We cannot win the next war with supply chains in Taiwan and factories in China. We need to bring munitions production home. The UK gets it. Now we need our Congress to get it too.

Segment Four: Disney Layoffs and the Collapse of Legacy Media

Our final story takes us to Hollywood—or more precisely, what’s left of it.

The Walt Disney Company has just begun another round of layoffs—this time affecting several hundred employees in its entertainment and corporate divisions. Film marketing, TV publicity, development, casting—you name it. Whole swaths of creative departments have been gutted. This is the fourth round of layoffs in just ten months.

This isn’t just about the economy. It’s about a fundamental collapse of the old media model.

Disney is struggling, and it's not just because of streaming wars or box office fatigue. It’s cultural. Disney alienated half the country with progressive messaging, identity politics, and anti-parent narratives. Instead of telling stories everyone could enjoy, they chose sides—and now they’re paying the price.

Companies that forget who their audience is will eventually lose them.

But let’s go deeper.

This is a broader commentary on American culture. Disney was once the most trusted brand in family entertainment. Now, it’s laying off hundreds, losing billions in market cap, and licensing out IP just to stay afloat.

This is what happens when institutions lose their mission.

The lesson here isn’t just for Disney. It’s for every American institution—corporate, cultural, educational: remember your purpose. Serve your audience. Uphold timeless values. Or prepare to be replaced by someone who will.

So, here are the takeaways this afternoon:

- A terrorist attack in Boulder reminds us that lax immigration policy isn’t just inefficient—it’s dangerous. Visa overstays and slow asylum processing have deadly consequences.

- ICE’s massive operation in Massachusetts shows what effective enforcement looks like. But it also highlights the risks posed by sanctuary city policies that prioritize ideology over safety.

- The UK is rearming and modernizing. Conservatives have demanded this from our allies for years. Now, Britain is leading the way. Let’s hope Congress takes note.

- And Disney is laying off employees and bleeding revenue because it chose ideology over entertainment. The market is correcting—and that correction is long overdue.

This is what matters. This is your Afternoon Briefing.

