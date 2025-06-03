Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beverly's avatar
Beverly
3h

Kudos to Musk and Dr. Paul for having a fiscal backbone. Too bad it won’t make any difference. So disappointed in congress.

So we take a hard line with Russia, but bring out the silver platter for Iran? Doom. What stupidity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Debra's avatar
Debra
4h

A friend asked me how I know so much about “stuff” going on today 😁. I was honest and said Erick Erickson! 🙌🏻👏👍🏼

Thanks for the “stuff “ today! 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture