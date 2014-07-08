This article at the Washington Examiner is infuriating. Turns out big bonuses were paid within the VA to medical directors, some of whom oversaw the hospitals with all the problems.

Hefty performance bonuses were paid last year to 64 Department of Veterans Affairs medical directors who oversaw hospitals, including some where patient wait lists were falsified and preventable patient deaths occurred, according to data obtained by the Washington Examiner. Also collecting a merit bonus of $12,579 last year was John Pierce, the head of the agency’s medical inspection unit, who retired this month after being slammed by the independent Office of Special Counsel for downplaying whistleblower complaints about inadequate patient care.

Almost 300 people got bonuses at the VA while its patients were missing appointments, dead, or dying.

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