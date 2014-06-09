Six soldiers died after Bowe Bergdahl’s desertion. Democrats are attacking the GOP claiming the GOP is using this issue for purely partisan purposes. But soldiers who served with Bowe Bergdahl disagree. They say these six soldiers would not have died had Bergdahl not disappeared. Even one two time Obama voting member of the military agrees.

This is your must read of the day. Jake Tapper at CNN reports on the six who died after Bergdahl’s disappearance. It is a powerful read that should dispel the allegations of many Democrats that the current issue is a purely partisan one. The soldiers who saw their friends die in the hunt for Bergdahl disagree.

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