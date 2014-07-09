The State Department’s spokesman, Jen Psaki, was asked about Hamas’s role in the unity government within the Palestinian territory.

QUESTION: Well, what about the â€“ what about Palestinian President Abbas sending a strong message to Hamas? I mean, you are recognizing his government, of which Hamas is a part. I mean, doesnâ€™t he bear some responsibility for reining in Hamas?

MS. PSAKI: We donâ€™t recognize governments. Hamas is not a part of the technocratic government. We certainly expect –

QUESTION: Itâ€™s a unity government of which Hamas is –

MS. PSAKI: Let me finish. We certainly expect President Abbas to do everything in his power to prevent rocket attacks and to condemn violence, and he has made a range of those calls. But weâ€™re conveying the same message to him as well about the need to exercise restraint and de-escalate the situation on the ground.

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MS. PSAKI: Well, we have no evidence that Hamas plays any role in the interim technocratic government. And as far as we know, there have also been no steps taken for the implementation of the reconciliation. And obviously, as I mentioned yesterday, given the situation on the ground, itâ€™s difficult to see how the reconciliation process can move forward in the current atmosphere.