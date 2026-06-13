Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
1h

I rarely use this language, but it is called for here. It is stupid to sign a deal with Iran. It's just dumb. You are 100% right. Iran has zero intention of honoring any deal. These negotiations serve one purpose for Iran; they buy time. Time for what? Time to recoup and recover so they can continue along the easiest path to destroy Israel. If they can hurt America along the way, that's a bonus, but destroying Israel is their number one goal. Anyone who trusts them or thinks they have any other objective is naive and stupid. Period.

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James Lehman's avatar
James Lehman
1h

The only deal to make with Iran is an unconditional surrender by them, not us

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