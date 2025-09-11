Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Kathy
1h

Someone said yesterday, after Charlie Kirk was pronounced dead, that had he lived, he would probably have asked the shooter to come and have a conversation with him. At one point on this very site, he was decried as a "grifter". I hadn't paid much attention to him before that but took the time afterward to go watch some of his debates. I saw no sign of "grifting". Rather, I was quite impressed at the vast amount of knowledge apparently stored in his head since he could rapid fire responses full of facts and common sense in response to every question anyone could pose. From all indications, he was an intelligent young man who started a business at a very young age the purpose of which was to guide young people towards God, marriage, family and the things that make life work. I find the medias depiction of him to be despicable.

Reply
1 reply
Chad Costello's avatar
Chad Costello
1h

I was not a big follower of Charlie Kirk. My son and his friends were talking yesterday afternoon and saw this come up on their phones. Instagram maybe? After hearing the news on Erick’s show before he went off air, my son called me and asked if I had heard. This affected many people in various ways. I am sad, angry, and disheartened. This world is full of sin. Then I look at BlueSky, and I see a post from a person there saying Charlie Kirk spoke with hate. Of course they say violence is not right, BUT…. The BUT is basically their approval. This world is a mess and we all need GOD!

Reply
