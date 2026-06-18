Barack Obama sent Iran $20 billion in cash.

Donald Trump will send them $300 billion.

Obama said not to worry because it was their money.

That’s what Trump is saying now, too.

But Obama restricted the money and the plain text of Donald Trump’s deal says Iran can spend the money on whatever it wants, including terrorism.

Before the war, Iran did not toll the Strait of Hormuz. Now, it does, but it calls it a service fee.

Just yesterday, the State Department advised the United States Congress that Iran’s oil exports are a primary source of terror funding. Today, the President says Iran can immediately begin selling oil and control the use of the money it gets. To add insult to injury, the President downplayed Iran’s funding of terror.

When we initiated the war, Marco Rubio said it was, in part, to wipe out Iran’s ballistic missile program because it was reaching the point where it could overwhelm the defenses of every one of its neighbors so it could build a nuclear program behind its ballistic missile shield.

Now, Donald Trump says Iran can keep its ballistic missiles

The President says Iran should get its money back.

The President says Iran can even keep its nuclear material, but promises that it will negotiate to dilute the material.

The President even says the new Iranian regime is more reasonable, as its leader chants “Death to America.”

We can call this the “Vance Plan,” as some in the White House are doing to put distance between the Vice President and the President on the deal.

But the buck stops with the President, who signed off on it.

We can try to rationalize that we must first win the midterms and then get back to Iran, but if we do, there will be many more lives lost as Iran rearms, rebuilds, and digs its missiles out of its mountains.

Barack Obama’s deal was better because it funded Iran less, and it was a bad deal.

"I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States,” President Trump said on January 20, 2025.

Today, the United States is less defended and less protected because of this deal.

These are the thirteen service members who died in the fight against Iran. Their deaths were in vain. Iran will now be better funded because the President has chosen to surrender.

Capt. Cody A. Khork

Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor

Sgt. Declan J. Coady

Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan

Sgt. Benjamin Pennington

Maj. Sorffly Davius

Maj. John A. Klinner

Capt. Ariana G. Savino

Capt. Seth R. Koval

Capt. Curtis J. Angst

Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt

Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons

Iran has killed thousands of American citizens and will now get more money to kill more Americans. Iran’s rulers, by faith, believe they must kill Americans and Jews to bring back the Mahdi. They will do so with Donald Trump’s blessing and signature.

What is as bad as the surrender is this: for four days, as details of the deal leaked, the White House and the Vice President specifically said those were not the details, and it was Iranian propaganda.

Today, we know that what the Vice President called “IRGC propaganda” is the actual deal.

Thirteen Americans died to rid Iran of its ballistic missile shield and its nuclear program. Now, Iran gets to keep the ballistic missiles and its nuclear materials. Iran gets $300 billion in reconstruction funding, and these dead service members’ families get nothing.

“Donald Trump has ensured Iran never gets nuclear weapons,” say the syncophants, and the very plain text of the Memorandum of Understanding makes clear they haven’t even started negotiating that, but Iran will get funded to fund terrorism now.

This is shameful.

The President said this war would end with unconditional surrender. None of us knew he meant his own.

And now Xi Jinping drools as he looks at Taiwan.