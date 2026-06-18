Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChazAtl's avatar
ChazAtl
16m

You can dislike Trump. You can be angry about this deal. You can protest, write letters, call your representatives, and make your voice heard.

But if you’re a conservative or Republican, deciding not to vote in the midterms—or voting for the other side solely because you’re angry at Trump—doesn’t make much sense.

Trump isn’t on the ballot in November.

Refusing to vote because you’re upset with one politician is a bit like burning down your own cornfield because your neighbor spit on your lawn. In the end, you’re the one who pays the price.

Hold politicians accountable. Demand better. Criticize decisions you disagree with. That’s part of the process.

Just remember that midterm elections aren’t a referendum on one person. They’re about the people who will actually be on the ballot and the policies they’ll support.

Get mad if you want. Just don’t confuse frustration with strategy.

Reply
Share
ChazAtl's avatar
ChazAtl
22m

I don’t support this deal, and I don’t support the President’s position on it either.

That said, there are a few important facts that weren’t mentioned.

The President also stated that military action would resume if Iran failed to comply with the agreement. Something Obama was never willing to say or do. Whether someone agrees with that approach or not, it’s a significant part of the deal and should be included in the discussion.

It’s also worth noting that the money involved is not our money, not U.S. taxpayer money, and the agreement includes monitoring and compliance provisions.

On the Strait of Hormuz issue, there is also considerable debate over whether Iran can legally impose tolls or transit fees on international shipping. Many maritime law experts argue that international law guarantees transit passage through the strait and does not allow charges simply for passage. (TRT World) https://www.trtworld.com/article/a632f8f6753c

None of that changes my opposition to the deal. My point is simply that we shouldn’t leave out key facts to strengthen an argument. If we’re going to criticize a policy, we should criticize it based on the full picture, not a selective one.

Reply
Share
2 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture