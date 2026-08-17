Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Tony S's avatar
Tony S
9h

I have a lot of issues with Trump. I usually don't agree with his tactics.

But, one thing I have not done is thought he believed America should decline in status around the world.

Why he continues to support Vance as his successor is beyond me. Vance: The Joe Biden of the GOP. As Robert Gates said about Biden, "He's been wrong on every issue".

Even more confusing why Trump supports him is that Trump has a superstar in his administration that would likely win the next two presidential elections.

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A J Landers's avatar
A J Landers
8h

Maybe it's a good thing VP Vance is showing his colors now. Rubio is the true statesman we need.

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