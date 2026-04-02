Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
4d

Well, I remain blissfully unaware of what occurred at the white house with a woman who apparently calls herself a pastor. I am one who does not believe that women can pastor a church.

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Michael G. Lewis's avatar
Michael G. Lewis
4d

Ugh. I support our president and believe that he can be a tool in God’s hands (much like Cyrus the Persian freed the Jews and allowed them to return to Jerusalem), but this is taking things WAY too far. I couldn’t finish the video either, and agree with Erick’s characterization of the pastor’s words. We all fall far short of the glory of God, which is the very reason Christ willingly died for us. Making such an overt comparison between Donald Trump (or any mortal for that matter) and the Savior of the world is cringeworthy at best and blasphemy at worst.

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