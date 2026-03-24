Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
15m

I don’t live in Georgia but I so agree PICK One. An Indian saying that the white man is convinced that if he cuts 6 inches off the top of a blanket and attaches it to the bottom of that blanket that the blanket will be longer. For those of us who have children, animals/livestock, or jobs I plead to congressmen everywhere pick one.

Reply
Share
BombersBay's avatar
BombersBay
17m

Wow. That is a harebrained idea that I can’t believe actually passed (well yes, I can). Atlanta is actually closer to the solar noon of the CST than it is the solar noon of the EST, I believe. Certainly not Atlantic Time. Who thought of this?

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture